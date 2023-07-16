Aaron Curry uses his failures as a player to help him as a Steelers assistant coach

Aaron Curry is one of the biggest draft busts in NFL history. A linebacker out of Wake Forest, Curry went to the Seahawks with the fourth overall pick in the 2009 NFL draft, and he was seen as a sure-thing prospect. Instead, he was a major disappointment in Seattle until the Seahawks traded him to the Raiders for a seventh-round pick, and after 13 games with the Raiders his career was over.

Now Curry is in his first year as the Steelers’ inside linebackers coach, and he thinks he’s uniquely positioned to explain to players what not to do.

“Not many coaches or not many people have been able to experience the dos and do nots,” Curry said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I’ve experienced both. I know exactly what it takes to perform at a high level, and I know exactly what the behaviors look like when people aren’t performing at the high level. When I see behaviors that don’t match up to what we’re trying to get done here, I’m able to nip it at the bud.”

Curry said he’ll warn players against some of the mistakes he made.

“It’s walking into the facility and being able to identify behaviors that aren’t going to allow players to be successful,” he said. “When you see it, you recognize it. Good coaches see it and address it. It’s been a really cool part of my journey that gives me a different skill set and perspective that I can address multiple players from multiple angles.”

It’s a perspective that Curry can explain like few coaches can.