Aaron Donald secured five-year restraining order against stalker

Former NFL defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been dealing in recent years with a stalker. A new article from Nathan Fenno of TheAthletic.com takes a closer look at the situation.

In April 2025, Donald secured a temporary restraining order against Janelle Anwar. As explained by Fenno, Donald has since obtained a five-year order restricting Anwar’s contact with Donald or his family.

Anwar has insisted that she and Donald are married. (Fenno’s story has many more details.) She contacted Donald’s lawyer two days after the five-year restraining order was entered, insisting that her marriage to Donald was not a sham.

Before that, she had sought in a court filing to subpoena 50 NFL players, and she wanted DNA testing of Donald’s children. She also requested a handwriting expert to analyze Donald’s signature on the application for the temporary restraining order. And she claimed that Rams players broke into her home as a prank, leaving behind a sock belonging to Rams coach Sean McVay. She wanted the sock to be tested for DNA.

The five-year restraining order requires Anwar to remain 100 yards away from Donald, his wife, his four children, and his brother. She also must stay away from their homes, schools, vehicles, and workplaces. And she cannot contact any of them, directly or indirectly.