Aaron Glenn: Alijah Vera-Tucker will miss the season, still figuring out replacement

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was not scheduled to speak to reporters on Thursday, but he made a brief appearance in the media room to discuss right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker’s injury.

Glenn confirmed reports from the last two days that Vera-Tucker tore his left triceps and that he will miss the entire season as a result. Glenn said it is a seven-month rehab process for the 2021 first-round pick and that the team is still working out who will replace Vera-Tucker in the starting lineup.

“When it comes to who’s gonna be up as far as the O-line, I’m still getting that evaluated,” Glenn said, via Tom Rock of Newsday.

The options for the Jets include whoever loses the battle for the starting center job between Josh Myers and Joe Tippmann as well as Xavier Newman and Chuks Okorafor.