Aaron Glenn: I regret not trying a Hail Mary at end of first half against Broncos

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn’s decision to stick with quarterback Justin Fields during Sunday’s 13-11 loss to the Broncos in London was met with some criticism and it wasn’t the only decision that led to further questions after the game.

The team’s lack of urgency to try to score points after converting a fake punt near midfield at the end of the first half led to an angry outburst from wide receiver Garrett Wilson along with heavy scrutiny from those watching the game. After the game, Glenn said he didn’t want to risk giving the ball back to the Broncos with a chance to score even though failing on the fake punt would have done just that and the Jets could have snapped the ball with seconds left to at least try a Hail Mary.

On Monday, though, Glenn acknowledged that he should have taken that shot as time expired.

“I said guys, let’s just get out the half, right, because we’re getting the ball in the second half,” Glenn said, via a transcript from the team. “But yes, I would say, if I could take, man let’s run it down, let’s get ready to throw the Hail Mary. So, I’m with you on that. That’s a mistake that I made and I hold myself accountable for that.”

Glenn came to the Jets from the Lions and Detroit has been very aggressive under head coach Dan Campbell. Glenn has talked about coaching the same way and the team could have used more of that approach in their sixth loss of the season.