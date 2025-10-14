 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_washcommoutlook_251014.jpg
Commanders ‘haven’t figured things out’ this year
nbc_pft_billsoutlook_251014.jpg
Bills in midst of a ‘wild, roller-coaster season’
nbc_pft_atloutlook_251014.jpg
How far can the ‘ascending’ Falcons go this year?

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_washcommoutlook_251014.jpg
Commanders ‘haven’t figured things out’ this year
nbc_pft_billsoutlook_251014.jpg
Bills in midst of a ‘wild, roller-coaster season’
nbc_pft_atloutlook_251014.jpg
How far can the ‘ascending’ Falcons go this year?

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Glenn: I regret not trying a Hail Mary at end of first half against Broncos

  
Published October 14, 2025 08:32 AM

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn’s decision to stick with quarterback Justin Fields during Sunday’s 13-11 loss to the Broncos in London was met with some criticism and it wasn’t the only decision that led to further questions after the game.

The team’s lack of urgency to try to score points after converting a fake punt near midfield at the end of the first half led to an angry outburst from wide receiver Garrett Wilson along with heavy scrutiny from those watching the game. After the game, Glenn said he didn’t want to risk giving the ball back to the Broncos with a chance to score even though failing on the fake punt would have done just that and the Jets could have snapped the ball with seconds left to at least try a Hail Mary.

On Monday, though, Glenn acknowledged that he should have taken that shot as time expired.

“I said guys, let’s just get out the half, right, because we’re getting the ball in the second half,” Glenn said, via a transcript from the team. “But yes, I would say, if I could take, man let’s run it down, let’s get ready to throw the Hail Mary. So, I’m with you on that. That’s a mistake that I made and I hold myself accountable for that.”

Glenn came to the Jets from the Lions and Detroit has been very aggressive under head coach Dan Campbell. Glenn has talked about coaching the same way and the team could have used more of that approach in their sixth loss of the season.