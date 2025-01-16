Aaron Glenn: Jayden Daniels is having fun, that’s a reason he’s successful

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn isn’t only watching all-22 film to prepare for Saturday’s playoff game against Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. Glenn is also watching the television broadcasts of Daniels’ games to get a feel for how Daniels approaches the game. And Glenn is impressed with what he’s seeing.

Glenn said this week that Daniels has never given a hint that he’s struggling to adapt the way that rookies sometimes do, and that Daniels’ joy in playing the game comes through and contributes to his success.

“His demeanor and how calm he is, it pops out, all over the TV copy, when you watch the TV copy,” Glenn said. “Another thing that pops out is he’s having fun playing this game, which we all should. But you can tell he’s having fun, and there’s no better way to play this game but when you’re having fun. Obviously the winning has a lot to do with that. But his ability to go make plays — even when he doesn’t make plays, he’s having fun playing the game. I think that’s one of the reasons he’s so successful.”

This week, Glenn is hard at work trying to make sure that Saturday won’t be fun for Daniels.