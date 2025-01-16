 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Cooper Kupp uses prayer to cope with reduced role
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Aaron Glenn: Jayden Daniels is having fun, that’s a reason he’s successful

  
Published January 16, 2025 08:57 AM

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn isn’t only watching all-22 film to prepare for Saturday’s playoff game against Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. Glenn is also watching the television broadcasts of Daniels’ games to get a feel for how Daniels approaches the game. And Glenn is impressed with what he’s seeing.

Glenn said this week that Daniels has never given a hint that he’s struggling to adapt the way that rookies sometimes do, and that Daniels’ joy in playing the game comes through and contributes to his success.

“His demeanor and how calm he is, it pops out, all over the TV copy, when you watch the TV copy,” Glenn said. “Another thing that pops out is he’s having fun playing this game, which we all should. But you can tell he’s having fun, and there’s no better way to play this game but when you’re having fun. Obviously the winning has a lot to do with that. But his ability to go make plays — even when he doesn’t make plays, he’s having fun playing the game. I think that’s one of the reasons he’s so successful.”

This week, Glenn is hard at work trying to make sure that Saturday won’t be fun for Daniels.