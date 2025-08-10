Aaron Glenn on Justin Fields: We love where he’s at right now

After a tough day at practice last week, Jets quarterback Justin Fields said he wants to play in each of the team’s preseason games as he works to get the offense into shape for the regular season.

Fields was on the field to start Saturday’s game against the Packers and the outing went a lot better than that practice session. Fields led the Jets on a 10-play, 79-yard drive that ended with him running for a 13-yard touchdown.

Fields was 3-of-4 for 42 yards to go with his touchdown run and he spent the rest of the night as an observer. After the game, head coach Aaron Glenn said that Fields did “everything we needed” in his brief appearance.

“I’ve told you guys this, and I’ll tell him this, he’s going to get criticized for every little thing, and the good thing about him is he is so mature, and we talk about this on a consistent basis — he doesn’t care,” Glenn said, via a transcript for the team. “The only thing that we care about is how is he operating and is he getting better, and we see that in house. We love where he’s at right now. Does he have a way to go? Absolutely he does. Is he going to continue to work? Absolutely he will, because that’s just who he is. We know exactly where he’s at, we know exactly where he’s going, and we’re going to continue to work our ass off until we get there.”

One series doesn’t amount to much in the larger scheme of things, but it was a step in the right direction for a team trying to chart a new course in 2025.