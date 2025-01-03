 Skip navigation
Aaron Jones has no injury designation for Sunday night

  
Published January 3, 2025 02:43 PM

The Vikings will have running back Aaron Jones in the lineup on Sunday night.

Jones said earlier this week that he would play against the Lions despite a quad injury that limited his practice participation. Jones returned for a full practice on Friday and the Vikings did not give him an injury designation, so he’s set to be on the field.

Linebacker Pat Jones II will not be playing, however. The Vikings ruled him out with the knee injury that he suffered on a low hit in last Sunday’s win over the Packers.

The Vikings also listed linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (illness) and cornerback Fabian Moreau (hip) as questionable.