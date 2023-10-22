Aaron Jones is expected to play against Broncos

It looks like the bye week was a good thing for Packers running back Aaron Jones.

Jones has missed three of the Packers’ last four games because of a hamstring injury he suffered in the first week of the regular season, but multiple reports indicate that he is expected to play against the Broncos on Sunday.

Jones returned to face the Lions in Week Four, but was back out of the lineup the next week after aggravating the injury. With the team off last week, he’s had multiple weeks to rest and recover.

The Packers listed Jones as questionable along with nine other players on Friday’s injury report. Cornerback Jaire Alexander and left guard Elgton Jenkins are among the others to watch leading up to kickoff.