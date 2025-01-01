 Skip navigation
Aaron Jones limited in practice, says he’ll be ready for Sunday night

  
Published January 1, 2025 06:03 PM

Running back Aaron Jones was not a full participant in Vikings practice Wednesday, but he’s not concerned about his availability for Sunday night’s showdown with the Lions.

Jones injured his quad in last Sunday’s win over the Packers and he was listed as a limited participant on the team’s first injury report of the week. Jones met with reporters later in the day and told them that he will be ready to play as Minnesota tries to wrap up both the NFC North and the top seed in the NFC.

Linebackers Kamu Grugier-Hill (illness) and Patrick Jones II (knee) did not participate in practice.

Fullback C.J. Ham (quad), cornerback Fabian Moreau (hip), and safety Harrison Smith (foot) were listed as limited along with Jones. Tight end Josh Oliver (wrist) was the only player listed as a full participant.