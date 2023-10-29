Aaron Rodgers adds more movement to his pre-game throwing

The Jets are back from their bye. And quarterback Aaron Rodgers is back on the field, throwing passes during pregame warmups.

This time, he’s moving much more than before. He’s dropping back. He’s moving well on his surgically-repaired foot.

He’s only six weeks and six days removed from tearing his Achilles tendon. He has said he wants to play again this year. But he also has tried to pump the brakes on when he might be back.

And he also surely has a calendar of the schedule and his various benchmarks for getting cleared to play.

Regardless, he’s well ahead of whatever schedule would apply to a normal player. Which is the latest proof that there’s nothing normal about him.