Aaron Rodgers will be as involved in personnel as Jets want him to be

For all his skills as a pro quarterback, Aaron Rodgers is not a good amateur General Manager. This offseason, the Jets would be wise not to listen to him when it comes to adding players.

For his part, the man who resented not having a seat at the table in Green Bay is willing to defer to the wishes of his current team.

“As much or as little as they want,” Rodgers told reporters on Monday regarding his potential involvement in offseason personnel moves. “If [G.M. Joe Douglas] wants my help in recruiting, I’m available.

“I don’t necessarily think it has to be anybody associated with this system. It’s about character. You know, I think we need some characters on the offensive line. Some of the best lines we’ve ever had, have had some serious characters.”

The current offensive linemen might find that remark curious. Their bigger problem, however, is that they collectively aren’t good enough.

Rodgers was lost for the year on the fourth play from scrimmage, due in part to not-great blocking. If not then, it likely would have happened at some point. So, yes, the offensive line needs to be better.

In this regard, skill should outweigh character. Ability should outweigh personality. Rodgers seems to view a football team, at times, as a big club. And while it’s always better for anyone in any group (school, work, or family) to get along, folks tend to get along better when things are going well.

For the Jets, things didn’t go well this year. Next year, they just need to get better players. And if the choice comes down to guy who will pal around with Rodgers and guy who might think he’s a weirdo but will block his ass off for him, the Jets should take the latter.