Aaron Rodgers buys $9.5 million house in New Jersey

Aaron Rodgers has found a place in New Jersey where he can walk down the driveway in his robe and underwear to get the paper.

Via NJ.com, Rodgers has purchased a $9.5 million home in Montclair. It’s a great-looking contemporary home, especially since a couple of the photos might spark a reminder of Pam Beesly’s painting of Scranton Business Park, home of Dunder Mifflin.

The place will probably appreciate in value during the time Rodgers’s owns it, likely making it a good investment.

The expenditure comes on the heels of Rodgers giving up $33.5 million in compensation for 2023 and 2024 combined. It remains to be seen whether that money will come back to Rodgers. Last week, he used the word “deferred” when talking about his money. Which implies he’ll be getting some or all of that money back, one way or the other.

Even if it ultimately means Rodgers buying a sliver of the franchise and having it appreciate to the point that it far exceeds what he gave up.