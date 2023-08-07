 Skip navigation
Top News

Miami DOLPHINS Graphic copy.jpg
Tua Tagovailoa’s new suit of armor with Miami Dolphins
rory.jpg
FedEx St. Jude Championship Preview
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Nate Frazier.jpg
2024 All-American Nate Frazier Selects Georgia

Top Clips

nbc_csu_eagletowatch_230807.jpg
Dean one of only question marks on Eagles defense
nbc_dps_feldmanncaafintv_230807.jpg
Where do the four remaining Pac-12 schools go?
nbc_dps_pac12fallout_230807.jpg
Every conference has a game plan except Pac-12

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Aaron Rodgers buys $9.5 million house in New Jersey

  
Published August 7, 2023 01:44 PM

Aaron Rodgers has found a place in New Jersey where he can walk down the driveway in his robe and underwear to get the paper.

Via NJ.com, Rodgers has purchased a $9.5 million home in Montclair. It’s a great-looking contemporary home, especially since a couple of the photos might spark a reminder of Pam Beesly’s painting of Scranton Business Park, home of Dunder Mifflin.

The place will probably appreciate in value during the time Rodgers’s owns it, likely making it a good investment.

The expenditure comes on the heels of Rodgers giving up $33.5 million in compensation for 2023 and 2024 combined. It remains to be seen whether that money will come back to Rodgers. Last week, he used the word “deferred” when talking about his money. Which implies he’ll be getting some or all of that money back, one way or the other.

Even if it ultimately means Rodgers buying a sliver of the franchise and having it appreciate to the point that it far exceeds what he gave up.