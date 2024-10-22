 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_godwinevansinjv2_241022.jpg
Buccaneers lose Godwin, Evans in loss to Ravens
nbc_pft_aiyuk_241022.jpg
49ers facing uncertainty after Aiyuk, Samuel news
nbc_pft_jwilliams_241022.jpg
Report: Williams facing two-game suspension

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_godwinevansinjv2_241022.jpg
Buccaneers lose Godwin, Evans in loss to Ravens
nbc_pft_aiyuk_241022.jpg
49ers facing uncertainty after Aiyuk, Samuel news
nbc_pft_jwilliams_241022.jpg
Report: Williams facing two-game suspension

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Rodgers denies eating a booger on live TV

  
Published October 22, 2024 04:58 PM

The sideline demeanor of Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has become as entertaining as his on-field play.

Maybe, in some cases, it’s more entertaining.

A clip from Sunday night’s game in Pittsburgh seemed to show Rodgers paying homage to Spaulding Smales in Caddyshack. Per the video evidence, Rodgers appears to: (1) pick his nose; and (2) eat it.

To their credit, the folks at the Pat McAfee Show turned it into a lighthearted moment, with Rodgers coming off not as a calculating narcissist but a real and authentic human.

I’ve been alerted to this,” Rodgers said before the video ran, “and actually in the moment I was thinking, ‘Man, I hope the camera isn’t on me right now.’”

While watching the clip, Rodgers said, “It actually kind of looks like it.”

But then came the inevitable denial: “I’ve actually never eaten my boogers, that’s one thing I’m very proud of.”

Still, Rodgers knows the eye in the sky does not lie, especially when it comes to the goddamn snack he apparently chose from his nose.

“It’s a tough look to try and defend, because that video, it’s a little incriminating,” Rodgers said. He then suggested a side view might show that there was no booger consumption.

Still, he admitted with a chuckle, “Yeah, it’s a bad look.”

It actually was a good look. Stuff like that makes him relatable and normal and likable. He owned the moment.

He didn’t insist they not bring up #boogergate. And it was funny. And he seemed like the opposite of the heel that he became just about three years ago.