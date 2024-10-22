Aaron Rodgers denies eating a booger on live TV

The sideline demeanor of Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has become as entertaining as his on-field play.

Maybe, in some cases, it’s more entertaining.

A clip from Sunday night’s game in Pittsburgh seemed to show Rodgers paying homage to Spaulding Smales in Caddyshack. Per the video evidence, Rodgers appears to: (1) pick his nose; and (2) eat it.

To their credit, the folks at the Pat McAfee Show turned it into a lighthearted moment, with Rodgers coming off not as a calculating narcissist but a real and authentic human.

“I’ve been alerted to this,” Rodgers said before the video ran, “and actually in the moment I was thinking, ‘Man, I hope the camera isn’t on me right now.’”

While watching the clip, Rodgers said, “It actually kind of looks like it.”

But then came the inevitable denial: “I’ve actually never eaten my boogers, that’s one thing I’m very proud of.”

Still, Rodgers knows the eye in the sky does not lie, especially when it comes to the goddamn snack he apparently chose from his nose.

“It’s a tough look to try and defend, because that video, it’s a little incriminating,” Rodgers said. He then suggested a side view might show that there was no booger consumption.

Still, he admitted with a chuckle, “Yeah, it’s a bad look.”

It actually was a good look. Stuff like that makes him relatable and normal and likable. He owned the moment.

He didn’t insist they not bring up #boogergate. And it was funny. And he seemed like the opposite of the heel that he became just about three years ago.