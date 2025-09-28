Aaron Rodgers dubs as “clickbait” the ESPN headline regarding his comments about Ireland trip

On Friday, Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers aired a fairly general grievance about the team’s late arrival to the Emerald Isle. On Sunday, Rodgers aired a far more pointed grievance regarding the interpretation of his remarks about not making the trip on Monday or Tuesday.

Asked a question about things that may need to be improved in Ireland, with facilities and field conditions specifically mentioned, Aaron seized the opening to lodge a public complaint.

“Well, ESPN wrote a clickbait headline, I think, taking my words out of context, which isn’t the first time,” Rodgers told reporters. “But I was answering a question about my desire, all three times we came overseas, was to come early in the week. Especially if you have a bye week afterwards. Some of that is out of the control of the teams, some of it might be. But I would always love to get in the time frame that you’re in, time zone, and get to enjoy the area a little bit more. Especially with Ireland, the history of ancestors that I had from this region, but also just hearing about the country and what it’s like and being able to see some stuff would have been great. That is obviously not the focus. It’s a business trip. We understand that. But being the older guy, being around a long time, just would have loved one time out of these three to have an entire week to do it. But again no complaints about the three days we’ve spent, only desires for more time with you great Irish people.”

But was it really a clickbait headline? “Aaron Rodgers wishes Steelers had traveled to Ireland sooner” was the title to the article. And here’s what he said on Friday: “It is what it is, but if the schedule had been a little different, if I could have chosen it, maybe we get over on Monday; Tuesday is the day off. Good to get out, see some things. It’s a beautiful country, it seems like, from pictures.”

Regardless, Aaron Rodgers wanted to go to Ireland earlier. And Aaron Rodgers isn’t happy that people noticed his words and repeated them.

Which definitely isn’t the first time.