Aaron Rodgers fully participates in Thursday’s practice, despite ankle injury

Eyebrows were raised a bit on Wednesday, when the Jets’ initial injury report of the week estimated that Rodgers would not have participated in practice, if the team had actually practiced two days after the Monday night loss to the Bills.

On Thursday, Rodgers fully participated in the team’s actual practice.

He’s listed as having a lingering ankle injury. The Monday night broadcast explained that Rodgers has never taped his ankles, which contributed to the low-ankle sprain he suffered in London against the Vikings.

Rodgers, who turns 41 in early December, has had a knee issue. Last week, interim coach Jeff Ulbrich mentioned that his hamstring is slightly tweaked, too. With 11 regular-season games to go, it’s fair to wonder whether the not-as-young-as-he-used-to-be quarterback will get to the point where the accumulation of maladies will affect his ability to escape more hits, leading to more injuries and potentially to missed game time.

Not practicing on Thursday for the Jets were receiver Mike Williams (personal), cornerback Michael Carter II (back), and cornerback D.J. Reed (groin). Limited in practice were tight end Tyler Conklin (hip), defensive lineman Will McDonald IV (shoulder), and tackle Morgan Moses (knee).

Newly-acquired receiver Davante Adams fully participated due to the hamstring injury he suffered in practice four days after what became his final game with the Raiders.