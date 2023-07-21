Aaron Rodgers: Garrett Wilson reminds me of Davante Adams

Aaron Rodgers had 624 completions to Davante Adams for 7,649 yards and 68 touchdowns in the 108 games the two played together with the Packers. Adams had 38 catches for 446 yards and three touchdowns in his rookie season and didn’t record his first 1,000-yard season until his fifth season but developed into an All-Pro.

Green Bay traded Adams to the Raiders before the 2022 season and dealt Rodgers to the Jets this offseason.

Adams was just fine without Rodgers last season, and Rodgers, with the receiving corps he has with the Jets, should be just fine without Adams this season.

Rodgers brought two receivers — Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb — with him from Green Bay, but his WR1 is Garrett Wilson.

Wilson earned offensive rookie of the year honors last season with 83 receptions for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns, the first Jets rookie receiver with 1,000 yards receiving.

“Look,” Rodgers said Thursday, via John Pullano of the team website, “I love Davante, and I saw him this summer. He is in a category all by himself still. But, that 17 [Adams] reminds me of the other 17 [Wilson] as far as his ability to get in and out of breaks and his quick twitch at the line of scrimmage.”

Adams was Wilson’s favorite receiver growing up, so Wilson has modeled his game after Adams.

“Garrett is incredible,” Lazard said. “I see a lot of resemblance to Davante. To me, Davante is the best in the league, hands down. But there are a lot of things they do as far as mannerisms, personality, abilities that resemble each other.”

Wilson hopes to become what Adams is.

“I try to take a lot of things from what he did well,” Wilson said. “But he is special, and you can see the lab work he puts in throughout the offseason, and I am trying to get to that point.”