Aaron Rodgers got tackled hard, by a teammate

On Thursday night, Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to be upset. All night long.

Nearly every time Rodgers was shown on camera, he seemed to be pissed off. Sometimes (like when running back Jaylen Warren executed a flea flicker that Rodgers didn’t think was called — even if it was) Rodgers had a good reason to be agitated. On other occasions, there was no apparent reason for it.

In on specific instance, Rodgers’s irritation was completely warranted.

After throwing a 68-yard piss missile to tight end Pat Freiermuth, Rodgers celebrated. So did Steelers left tackle Broderick Jones. And Jones tackled Rodgers.

Watch the video. Rodgers was not happy about being driven to the ground by a six-foot, five-inch, 311-pound teammate. It was, by far, the hardest Rodgers had been hit all night.

So, no, Rodgers didn’t like it. Nor should he have. The Steelers are true contenders this year (notwithstanding last night’s showing) because they have Rodgers. They need to keep him healthy. Which means they need to minimize the number of hits he takes.

Which means he can’t be taking unexpected hits from teammates.

This season, no one knows what’s going to happen next. It’s safe to say that no Steelers players will be hitting or tackling or otherwise assaulting Rodgers after a good play. Or a bad play. Or any play.