Aaron Rodgers has full practice, no injury designation

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play Monday night against the Bills as expected.

Rodgers returned to full participation at practice and has no injury designation. His ankle injury limited him on Thursday and Friday.

Rodgers was injured in last week’s loss to the Vikings when multiple Minnesota players fell on him, twisting his ankle. He did not miss a snap.

The Jets ruled out cornerback Michael Carter II (back).

They list tight end Tyler Tyler Conklin (hip) and linebacker C.J. Mosley (toe) as questionable. Both players were limited in Saturday’s practice.