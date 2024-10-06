 Skip navigation
Aaron Rodgers has only the sixth three-interception game of his career

  
Published October 6, 2024 02:14 PM

On the same day that Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw his fifth career pick-six, he did something else for only the sixth time in his Hall of Fame career.

With the final interception of the day — a catch made by Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore as he was falling down — Rodgers threw three interceptions in a game for the sixth time.

The first happened in Week 4 of his first season as a starter (2008), at Tampa in a 30-21 loss. The second came in Week 12 of that same year, against the Saints in a 51-29 loss.

No. 3 happened in 2009, again at Tampa in a 38-28 loss. The fourth happened eight years later, in a 31-24 loss at Carolina. The last one before today happened on Thanksgiving in his last year with the Packers, at Detroit.

Rodgers’s teams are now 0-6 in games in which he threw three interceptions.

And, sure, most teams lose when the quarterback throws three interceptions. Twice, however, Rodgers failed to prevail in NFC Championships when the opposing quarterback threw three or more picks — in Seattle in 2014 against Russell Wilson (four) and in 2020 against Tom Brady (three).