Aaron Rodgers is completely off the Jets’ injury report

The bye week came at the perfect time for Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

For the first time since Week 4, Rodgers is off the team’s injury report. Which means his ankle, knee, and hamstring injuries have healed — at least to the point where he’s not getting treatment.

With six games left, the question is whether he’ll stay healthy and, if/when injuries pop up again, whether he’ll land on injured reserve. At 3-8, they likely have to run the table to have a shot at making the playoffs. Even then, there’s no guarantee they’ll pick off a team like the Broncos or Chargers.

Not practicing on Wednesday were running back Breece Hall (knee), tackle Tyron Smith (neck), receiver Malachi Corley (illness), and cornerback Quan’tez Stiggers (personal).

Limited were tackle Morgan Moses (knee), offensive lineman Jake Hanson (hamstring), and offensive lineman Xavier Newman-Johnson (concussion).

Full participants were linebacker C.J. Mosley (neck), cornerback D.J. Reed (back), and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle). Mosley has missed the last four games, and he has played in only four games this season.