Aaron Rodgers is throwing on the field before Eagles-Jets

Aaron Rodgers is back in New Jersey. And he’s not on crutches or any other external device.

He’s actually walking on the field on his own, and he’s throwing the ball.

The NFL has posted the video.

Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles tendon nearly five weeks ago. He has said he plans to play again this season.

While that remains up in the air, it’s amazing to see him walking and moving normally.

The Jets host the Eagles at 4:25 p.m. ET.