PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
Texans have 'puncher's chance' vs. Chiefs

Aaron Rodgers knows his Jets future hinges on G.M., coach hires

  
Published January 16, 2025 03:07 PM

The Jets are looking for a new G.M. and head coach. They might eventually be looking for a new quarterback.

The answer to that question hinges on the first one. And their current quarterback knows it.

Appearing on Pat McAfee’s show, Aaron Rodgers explained (via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com) that he has met with Jets owners Woody and Christopher Johnson about his future, and that he knows it’ll hinge on the hires they make.

“It’s gonna come down to the G.M. and coach any myself and whether we all want to do a dance together or if it’s not in the cards,” Rodgers said.

It’s hard to imagine a new G.M. and new coach wanting to do it again with the quarterback whose injury and early-season ineffectiveness contributed heavily to the exit of their predecessors. And it has seemed for weeks that Rodgers wants the Jets to make the first move — and to cut the cord.

Then, Rodgers will have to decide whether to continue his career elsewhere.