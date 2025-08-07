Aaron Rodgers makes a helmet switch

When Aaron Rodgers arrived for minicamp practices in Pittsburgh, he didn’t like his new helmet.

He now has a different one.

Rodgers had worn the Schutt Air XP Pro Q11 LTD, for years. It landed on the banned list for 2025.

“I can’t stand the helmet,” Rodgers said during mandatory minicamp. “I’ve worn a Schutt for 20 years and somehow it finally didn’t pass the safety standard.”

When training camp opened, Rodgers was wearing a different helmet. Per the team, he’ll be using the Schutt Air XP Po VTD II for the 2025 season.

It’s one of the few remaining helmets with a smooth, flat shell. More and more of them have holes and flats and divots and undulations.