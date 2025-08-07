 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

travishunter.jpg
Adams questions Hunter playing both ways long term
nflpa.jpg
White vows to restore player confidence in NFLPA
nbc_pft_coachesnotcross_250807.jpg
Current NFL head coaches we wouldn’t want to cross

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

travishunter.jpg
Adams questions Hunter playing both ways long term
nflpa.jpg
White vows to restore player confidence in NFLPA
nbc_pft_coachesnotcross_250807.jpg
Current NFL head coaches we wouldn’t want to cross

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Rodgers makes a helmet switch

  
Published August 7, 2025 10:31 AM

When Aaron Rodgers arrived for minicamp practices in Pittsburgh, he didn’t like his new helmet.

He now has a different one.

Rodgers had worn the Schutt Air XP Pro Q11 LTD, for years. It landed on the banned list for 2025.

I can’t stand the helmet,” Rodgers said during mandatory minicamp. “I’ve worn a Schutt for 20 years and somehow it finally didn’t pass the safety standard.”

When training camp opened, Rodgers was wearing a different helmet. Per the team, he’ll be using the Schutt Air XP Po VTD II for the 2025 season.

It’s one of the few remaining helmets with a smooth, flat shell. More and more of them have holes and flats and divots and undulations.