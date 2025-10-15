 Skip navigation
Aaron Rodgers makes another helmet change

  
Published October 15, 2025 11:33 AM

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has continued his search for the right helmet.

After four games of wearing an approved model, Rodgers emerged from the bye with new headgear for the Week 6 game against the Browns. It’s a Vicis helmet from the list of helmets to which the NFL has given its blessing.

The first change came when he signed with the team in June and wore a new helmet for the first time in two decades at mandatory minicamp.

I can’t stand the helmet,” Rodgers said at the time. “I’ve worn a Schutt for 20 years and somehow it finally didn’t pass the safety standard.”

His helmet in June was also a Schutt. By training camp, he was wearing a different approved Schutt helmet.

I don’t like it, no,” Rodgers said in August. “I’m trying to change. We’re in the process still. It looks like a damn spaceship out there.”

The Steelers have confirmed that Rodgers is now wearing an approved Vicis helmet. He has yet to provide a public review of it. He’ll likely be asked about it after Thursday night’s game against the Bengals.