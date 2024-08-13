Aaron Rodgers on Haason Reddick: “We’d love for him to be here”

In March, the Jets traded for edge rusher Haason Reddick. He has yet to show up.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers hopes he will.

“There’s always new things in the league,” Rodgers told reporters on Tuesday, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “I’ve been around 20 years; I’ve seen a lot of stuff. I think as players we always first try to side with the player because we know what it’s like to be a player.”

Still, Rodgers wants to see it work out in a way that has Reddick join the cause.

“I don’t know him well,” Rodgers said. “I had a couple messages with him, I believe, when he got traded. Obviously, we’d love him to be here, but we don’t judge him for trying to do what’s best for him. I think what’s best for him is to be a Jet because this is going to be a fun ride. But he’s got to make the best decision for him and his family.”

Rodgers also was asked whether he’ll speak to Reddick.

“Yeah, it’s possible,” Rodgers said. “Anything is possible.”

Well, if anything is possible, here’s a message that could be sent to someone named Johnson:

Remember last year, when I gave up $35 million when I didn’t have to? Spend some of those dollars and work it out.