Aaron Rodgers throws 500th career touchdown, Jets lead 7-6

It’s been a miserable season for Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but he was able to celebrate a notable individual milestone in the first half on Sunday.

Rodgers hit tight end Tyler Conklin for a five-yard touchdown with 7:57 left to play in the first half and that gave him 500 passing touchdowns for his career. He’s the fifth quarterback to reach that mark and joins Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, and his former teammate Brett Favre in that select group.

Whether it is his final NFL touchdown pass remains to be seen, but it was clear from Rodgers’s reaction that it was a meaningful moment for him.

The score put the Jets up 7-6 over a Dolphins team that isn’t getting the help they need in Denver.