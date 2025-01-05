 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mayo_250106.jpg
Who will replace Mayo in New England?
nbc_pft_dpederson_250106.jpg
Jaguars fire Pederson after three seasons
nbc_pft_daboll_250106.jpg
Giants will retain coach Daboll, GM Schoen

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mayo_250106.jpg
Who will replace Mayo in New England?
nbc_pft_dpederson_250106.jpg
Jaguars fire Pederson after three seasons
nbc_pft_daboll_250106.jpg
Giants will retain coach Daboll, GM Schoen

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Rodgers throws 500th career touchdown, Jets lead 7-6

  
Published January 5, 2025 05:29 PM

It’s been a miserable season for Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but he was able to celebrate a notable individual milestone in the first half on Sunday.

Rodgers hit tight end Tyler Conklin for a five-yard touchdown with 7:57 left to play in the first half and that gave him 500 passing touchdowns for his career. He’s the fifth quarterback to reach that mark and joins Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, and his former teammate Brett Favre in that select group.

Whether it is his final NFL touchdown pass remains to be seen, but it was clear from Rodgers’s reaction that it was a meaningful moment for him.

The score put the Jets up 7-6 over a Dolphins team that isn’t getting the help they need in Denver.