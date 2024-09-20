 Skip navigation
nbc_simms_kcvsatl_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Falcons
nbc_simms_bestbetsfolsom_v2_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 Best Bets: SF moneyline, LV over CAR
nbc_simms_wasvscin_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Commanders vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Aaron Rodgers throws first TD at MetLife as a Jet

  
Published September 19, 2024 08:46 PM

Aaron Rodgers lasted only four plays in his debut with the Jets in 2023. He is back at MetLife Stadium for the first time since and has the Jets out to a 7-0 lead.

Rodgers threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard, who arrived with the quarterback from Green Bay, with 4:21 remaining in the first quarter.

It was his fourth touchdown throw of the season.

Rodgers is 8-of-9 for 63 yards and a touchdown.

The Jets crossed midfield on their first possession before a holding penalty on offensive tackle Morgan Moses and a sack of Rodgers by Deatrich Wise led to a punt.

The Patriots, with their injuries in the offensive line, aren’t giving Jacoby Brissett much time. Micheal Clemons and Will McDonald shared the only sack of Brissett, and McDonald also had a quarterback hit.