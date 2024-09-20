Aaron Rodgers throws first TD at MetLife as a Jet

Aaron Rodgers lasted only four plays in his debut with the Jets in 2023. He is back at MetLife Stadium for the first time since and has the Jets out to a 7-0 lead.

Rodgers threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard, who arrived with the quarterback from Green Bay, with 4:21 remaining in the first quarter.

It was his fourth touchdown throw of the season.

Rodgers is 8-of-9 for 63 yards and a touchdown.

The Jets crossed midfield on their first possession before a holding penalty on offensive tackle Morgan Moses and a sack of Rodgers by Deatrich Wise led to a punt.

The Patriots, with their injuries in the offensive line, aren’t giving Jacoby Brissett much time. Micheal Clemons and Will McDonald shared the only sack of Brissett, and McDonald also had a quarterback hit.