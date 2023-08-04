 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Graham Ashcraft
Pickups of the Day: Ashcraft Turning It Around
CYCLING-TRACK-WC-WOMEN-PURSUIT-FINAL
Chloe Dygert wins individual pursuit at cycling worlds
IndyCar: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
Why the IndyCar season finale is moving to Nashville on a new downtown street course

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_wareintv_230803.jpg
Ware talks time with Cowboys, Broncos at HOF Game
nbc_nfl_aaronrodgersintv_230803.jpg
Rodgers previews Jets season at 2023 HOF Game
nbc_fnia_hofbrownstf_230803.jpg
Mond finds Kelly Jr. for TD in 2023 HOF Game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Graham Ashcraft
Pickups of the Day: Ashcraft Turning It Around
CYCLING-TRACK-WC-WOMEN-PURSUIT-FINAL
Chloe Dygert wins individual pursuit at cycling worlds
IndyCar: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
Why the IndyCar season finale is moving to Nashville on a new downtown street course

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_wareintv_230803.jpg
Ware talks time with Cowboys, Broncos at HOF Game
nbc_nfl_aaronrodgersintv_230803.jpg
Rodgers previews Jets season at 2023 HOF Game
nbc_fnia_hofbrownstf_230803.jpg
Mond finds Kelly Jr. for TD in 2023 HOF Game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Rodgers: To go into the Hall of Fame at the end of the road is going to be pretty special

  
Published August 3, 2023 10:51 PM

The Jets toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame as soon as they arrived in Canton, Ohio, on Wednesday. Aaron Rodgers spent time wandering through the bust room, studying some of the 362 Hall of Famers already enshrined.

Nine new Hall of Famers will be inducted Saturday, including former Jets Darrelle Revis and Joe Klecko.

Five years after he retires, Rodgers will see his bust in Canton as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

He said in an interview from the sideline with NBC on Thursday night that he thought about his bust being in the Hall as he read the names and studied the faces of the greats who have come before him.

“It did. Yeah, it did,” Rodgers told Mike Tirico. “I’ve been a fan of the league since I had a memory and there’s been so many incredible players that I’ve played against that are in the Hall. Tonight, DeMarcus Ware, Ronde Barber, Darrelle Revis, played against all three of those guys. That’s what happens when you’ve been around as long as I have. But it’s a special place, so much great history.

“I’ve said this before: I grew up wearing out this old VHS tape of Super Bowl highlights, so I’ve been in love with the game since as long as I can remember, and this is always what I wanted to do. So, to be able to still be doing it, and to have this fun, new opportunity here and to have 18 great years in Green Bay with such a storied franchise and then to have one day have that at the end of the road is going to be pretty special.”

Rodgers, though, said earlier this week that he views his arrival in New York as a “few-year partnership” with the Jets. His contract runs through 2025.