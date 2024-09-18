Aaron Rodgers: We have to start faster, let our defense play with a lead

The Jets offense finished strong against the Titans in Week Two as Aaron Rodgers led a 74-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie and lift the Jets to their first victory of the season.

It was the third touchdown drive of the day for the Jets, which meant it was back-to-back weeks with three offensive touchdowns for a team that scored 18 of them over the entire 2023 season. That would seem to be a signal that the unit is coming together in Rodgers’s return from a torn Achilles, but Rodgers focused on the three punts that opened the Titans game when asked about how close the offense is to fully taking flight.

“It doesn’t really matter how close we are,” Rodgers said, via a transcript from the team. “What matters is what we did on the field, you know, how close we are is great for coaches because they can coach up, the whole thing, but, you know it’d be a boondoggle to keep doing the same thing over and over and expect different results, so you know, we’ve got to change a couple things, we’ve got to be a little sharper, we’ve got to start faster. We’ve been starting really slow the first two weeks, so we’ve got to start faster, put something together in the first 15 [plays], give our defense a chance to play with a lead.”

Coming from behind is easier when the opposing offense makes boneheaded plays, but that’s not something the Jets can count on every week so finding a way to get rolling right out of the gate is the logical next step for the offense to take. They’ll get a chance to do so against the Patriots on Thursday night.