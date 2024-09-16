 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sunsuperlatives_240916.jpg
Week 2 superlatives: Jets, Dobbins take off
nbc_pft_draftsundaystmnt_240916.jpg
Bowers, Rice make Week 2 statements
nbc_pft_afcnorth_240916.jpg
Steelers sit atop AFC North early in season

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sunsuperlatives_240916.jpg
Week 2 superlatives: Jets, Dobbins take off
nbc_pft_draftsundaystmnt_240916.jpg
Bowers, Rice make Week 2 statements
nbc_pft_afcnorth_240916.jpg
Steelers sit atop AFC North early in season

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brian Callahan: I don’t regret reaction to Will Levis fumble

  
Published September 16, 2024 03:34 PM

Titans head coach Brian Callahan isn’t losing any sleep about blowing his top on Sunday.

Quarterback Will Levis’s decision to try a lateral while under pressure in the first half of a 24-17 loss to the Jets led to a turnover and Callahan responded by asking Levis “what the f—k” he was doing as Levis came off the field. After the game, Callahan called it a “dumb” play and noted that it was the second straight week that Levis has turned the ball over in that fashion.

On Monday, Callahan said he wasn’t remorseful for how he reacted.

“I don’t regret my feelings about it and how I felt in the moment,” Callahan said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. “I am generally pretty composed. That one just set me off, and I, I’m human like everybody else. I have blackout moments where I’ll lose my mind.”

It’s generally not a winning plan to employ a quarterback who creates blackout moments when coaches lose their minds, so Levis will need to clean up the play that’s led to five turnovers already this season.