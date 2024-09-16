Brian Callahan: I don’t regret reaction to Will Levis fumble

Titans head coach Brian Callahan isn’t losing any sleep about blowing his top on Sunday.

Quarterback Will Levis’s decision to try a lateral while under pressure in the first half of a 24-17 loss to the Jets led to a turnover and Callahan responded by asking Levis “what the f—k” he was doing as Levis came off the field. After the game, Callahan called it a “dumb” play and noted that it was the second straight week that Levis has turned the ball over in that fashion.

On Monday, Callahan said he wasn’t remorseful for how he reacted.

“I don’t regret my feelings about it and how I felt in the moment,” Callahan said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. “I am generally pretty composed. That one just set me off, and I, I’m human like everybody else. I have blackout moments where I’ll lose my mind.”

It’s generally not a winning plan to employ a quarterback who creates blackout moments when coaches lose their minds, so Levis will need to clean up the play that’s led to five turnovers already this season.