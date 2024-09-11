Aaron Rodgers: We have to stay relaxed

Aaron Rodgers didn’t spell the word this time, but he sent the same message to the Jets that he once sent to the Packers.

Rodgers said everyone needed to “R-E-L-A-X” after the Packers started 1-2 in the 2014 season and he said that the same advice applies to the Jets as they move forward from the 32-19 loss to the 49ers on Monday night. Rodgers said the team has to “stick to the process” because there’s a lot more football to be played.

“I think we always gotta stay relaxed,” Rodgers said. “It’s a long season. I think, at times, people think the season is like you’re out in the prairie or the desert and you’re wandering around trying to find water. It’s more like a nice, slow Bolero, where we’re just swaying with the music and reacting to whatever comes to us and through us, just trying to not get too high with the highs or too low with the lows. The league is a lot different than when I said relax years ago in that there’s just so much more coverage, so much more opportunity for overreaction.”

The Jets weren’t favored to win on the road against the defending NFC champions, so it’s not a tough sell to hold off on panic even if the team didn’t look as good as they would have hoped. Another sluggish performance against the Titans this week is unlikely to be so easy to shrug off as part of the process.