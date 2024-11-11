 Skip navigation
Aaron Rodgers: We were just really bad

  
Published November 11, 2024 07:36 AM

Sunday’s 31-6 loss to the Cardinals had an unexpected effect on Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers is usually more than willing to share his thoughts on football and everything else, but his press conference on Sunday was not filled with long answers. Rodgers said he didn’t know why the team was so flat after having a long break heading into the game in Arizona and tha they “were just really bad” in a loss that dropped them to 3-7 in a season that has fallen way short of expectations.

“There’s been a lot of emotions this year for sure,” Rodgers said, via a transcript from the team. “I thought after a big win on Thursday night and a nice long week we were going to come out with a lot of energy and win the game. We didn’t come out with great energy on either side of the ball and, offensively, you’re not going to beat anybody scoring six points.”

Rodgers was asked about those emotions in another question and said “it’s not the time or the place to get into that right now.” He promised to give a better answer “at some point,” but there’s no reason to think that Rodgers or the Jets are capable of providing any better answers on the field.