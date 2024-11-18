Aaron Rodgers: You’ve got to remember why you fell in love with the game

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he was “disappointed” multiple times during his postgame press conference on Sunday and that’s an apt, if understated, description of the team’s entire season.

Sunday’s game ended with Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson running for a go-ahead score with 46 seconds left to play and Rodgers being sacked on two of the team’s final three snaps to seal a 28-27 loss. That dropped the Jets to 3-8 as they head into a bye week that will be followed by a final stretch of games that will only matter to draft positioning.

Rodgers said last week that he plans to play again in 2025, but he was asked on Sunday about deriving motivation to continue on with a lost cause of the magnitude of the 2024 Jets.

“I’m in my 20th year. I’ve figured out a way to do this for a long time, so just got to remember why you fell in love with this game,” Rodgers said, via a transcript from the team. “This would definitely be a week to clear all of our heads and come back and stick together.”

Rodgers’s desire to keep playing in 2025 will have to be matched with a team’s desire to have him in the lineup. The first 11 games of this season haven’t featured much reason to think people will be lining up for that experience, but convincing someone to take the plunge might be another motivating factor for Rodgers in the home stretch.