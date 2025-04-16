 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_milton_250416.jpg
Vrabel explains Milton trade was what’s best
nbc_pft_washingtondraftneedsv2_250416.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Washington Commanders
nbc_pft_eaglesdraftneeds_250416.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Philadelphia Eagles

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_milton_250416.jpg
Vrabel explains Milton trade was what’s best
nbc_pft_washingtondraftneedsv2_250416.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Washington Commanders
nbc_pft_eaglesdraftneeds_250416.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Philadelphia Eagles

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

2025 NFL Draft team needs: New York Giants

April 16, 2025 08:54 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms identify why above all else, the Giants need to come out of the draft with some key offensive line players.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_milton_250416.jpg
01:54
Vrabel explains Milton trade was what’s best
nbc_pft_washingtondraftneedsv2_250416.jpg
01:00
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Washington Commanders
nbc_pft_eaglesdraftneeds_250416.jpg
47
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Philadelphia Eagles
nbc_pft_hunterbothsides_250416.jpg
12:47
Hunter gets candid on his need to play both ways
nbc_pft_markandrews_250416.jpg
04:47
Is ‘something up’ with TE Andrews and the Ravens?
nbc_pft_daldraftneeds_250416.jpg
02:19
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Dallas Cowboys
nbc_pft_dallasgoedert_250416.jpg
05:22
Roseman: Goedert situation ‘doesn’t affect’ draft
nbc_pft_zachwilson_250416.jpg
08:28
Why Miami feels Wilson is right fit to back up Tua
nbc_pft_miachanges_250416.jpg
08:54
Florio: Dolphins nearing ‘slow-motion train wreck’
nbc_pft_hill_250416.jpg
03:57
Dolphins are not ‘pursuing’ a Hill trade
nbc_pft_ramsey_250416.jpg
13:11
Timing of Dolphins, Ramsey split doesn’t add up
nbc_pft_pantherstradingup_250416.jpg
06:34
Panthers sitting in ‘sweet spot’ with No. 8 pick
nbc_pft_travishunterwr_250416.jpg
06:37
Why Hunter ultimately should prioritize WR
nbc_pft_ravenstwowayplayer_250416.jpg
11:04
Ravens express concerns about a two-way player
nbc_pft_jerseynumbers_250415.jpg
03:47
PFT Draft: Most iconic NFL jersey numbers
nbc_pft_micahparsonv2_250415.jpg
05:09
Parsons reports for start of voluntary workouts
dnp_nbc_csu_colhunterintv_250415.jpg
13:26
Film review: How Hunter plays mind games
nbc_pft_nicoiamaleava_250415.jpg
09:42
Iamaleava leaves Tennessee over NIL payout
nbc_pft_cbrankings_250415.jpg
08:10
Simms peels back curtain on ’25 draft CB rankings
nbc_pft_lionsdraftneeds_250415.jpg
01:32
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Detroit Lions
nbc_pft_vikingsdraftneeds_250415.jpg
02:54
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Minnesota Vikings
nbc_pft_johnschneider_250415.jpg
12:26
How Seahawks GM Schneider approaches NFL draft
nbc_pft_packersdraftneeds_250415.jpg
02:10
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Green Bay Packers
nbc_pft_bearsdraftneeds_250415.jpg
03:37
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Chicago Bears
nbc_pft_drafthonor_250415.jpg
06:16
Analyzing ‘an honor and a privilege’ draft culture
nbc_pft_jalenramsey_250415.jpg
10:34
Dolphins, Ramsey reportedly will explore a trade
nbc_pft_giantspressure_250415.jpg
09:30
Giants are under pressure entering 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_round1qbstrivia_250415.jpg
03:48
Which teams haven’t drafted QB in Rd. 1 since ’15?
nbc_pft_ceilingfloor_250415.jpg
02:45
NFL draft agents must identify ceiling, floor
nbc_pft_playersattendingdraft_250415.jpg
08:44
NFL invites 17 players to 2025 Draft

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_ncaawestern_250415.jpg
05:41
Highlights: 2025 Western Intercollegiate, Round 2
scanlon_site.jpg
09:52
How mixed-team Olympic golf event came to fruition
nbc_gt_speedofplayv2_250415.jpg
11:05
Tour testing pace of play rules. Are they enough?
nbc_gt_mcginleyintv_250415.jpg
12:41
McGinley: Slam makes Rory greatest European golfer
nbc_gt_scottiesegment_250415.jpg
02:57
Scheffler happy for Rory, in good headspace at RBC
nbc_gt_lpgadiscussion_250415.jpg
03:18
LPGA hoping to boost LA community after wildfires
nbc_gt_roundtable_250415.jpg
10:40
Roundtable: Rory, pace, Signature Event post-major
philly_sx.jpg
09:54
Supercross 2025: Philadelphia biggest moments
nbc_oht_draftreaxcutdown_250415.jpg
14:41
Breaking down top picks from 2025 WNBA Draft
nbc_roto_suttonbroncos_250415.jpg
01:40
Fantasy impact of Sutton’s extension with Broncos
nbc_dls_jamalcrawford_250415.jpg
15:31
Crawford recalls losing a car in a bet as a rookie
nbc_roto_shadeursanders_250415.jpg
01:29
Sanders to attend private workout with Giants
nbc_pl_2robbies_kevindebruyne_250415.jpg
04:50
Potential landing spots for De Bruyne
nbc_pl_2robbies_newcastlemanunited_250415.jpg
13:10
‘Imperious’ Tonali shines in win over Man United
nbc_pl_2robbies_foresteverton_250415.jpg
05:52
Everton are ‘a different club’ under Moyes
nbc_pl_2robbies_arsenalbrentford_250415.jpg
11:31
Arsenal’s attacking depth remains a glaring issue
nbc_roto_rice_250415.jpg
01:50
Rice’s breakout for Yankees is ‘very legitimate’
nbc_pl_2robbies_liverpool_250415.jpg
12:33
Liverpool can ‘coast’ to the Premier League title
nbc_roto_schmidt_250415.jpg
01:12
Schmidt worth adding everywhere in return from IL
nbc_roto_strider_250415.jpg
01:21
Expectations for Spencer Strider in season debut
nbc_pl_kellywrighty_partc_250415.jpg
09:34
Can Arsenal hold off Real Madrid in second leg?
nbc_pl_kellywrighty_partb_250415.jpg
17:46
Will Forest slip out of third place in PL table?
nbc_oht_draftfits_250415.jpg
05:54
Fit check: Best outfits at the 2025 WNBA Draft
nbc_oht_postdraftrecap_250415.jpg
23:08
Recapping top storylines from the 2025 WNBA Draft
nbc_pl_kellywrighty_parta_250415.jpg
23:11
Newcastle have ‘momentum’ in Champions League push
nbc_roto_playinprops_250415.jpg
02:01
Assessing Wednesday NBA Play-In tournament props
nbc_pl_netbustersshow32_250415.jpg
25:41
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 32
nbc_bte_realarsenal_250415.jpg
01:52
Real Madrid a ‘heavy favorite’ vs. Arsenal
nbc_bte_milanbayern_250415.jpg
01:37
Inter should cruise in Milan v. shorthanded Bayern
nbc_roto_clippersdenver_250415.jpg
02:09
Why are Nuggets series favorites over Clippers?