Abdul Carter accepts Lawrence Taylor’s refusal to unretire No. 56

After being picked by the Giants on Thursday night, Abdul Carter made clear his interest in wearing No. 56.

On Friday night, Lawrence Taylor made clear his lack of interest in allowing it.

Carter accepted Taylor’s refusal to permit the retired number to be unretired in a Twitter post.

“The worst thing he could say was NO!!” Carter said. “My stance don’t change, LT is the [goat] nothing but respect… This just gonna make me work even harder!! I love it.”

Taylor’s message was simple. Make your own number great. That’s what Carter intends to try to do.

Giants fans surely hope they’ll end up retiring Carter’s number in time.

At some point, the Giants will have to stop setting numbers aside. They’ve already retired 13 numbers.