Adonai Mitchell, Alec Pierce are co-starters (for now) at receiver for Colts

Heading into camp, Colts receiver Alec Pierce knew he had to prove himself. And maybe he has. But rookie Adonai Mitchell has proven himself just as much.

In the first depth chart released by the Colts, Pierce and Mitchell are listed as co-starters at one of the three receiver positions. The other starters at receiver are Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs.

Mitchell was a second-round pick, 52nd overall, in 2024 out of Texas. Pierce was the 53rd pick in 2022, from Cincinnati.

Through two seasons and 33 regular-season games, Pierce has 73 catches for 1,107 yards and four touchdowns.

Obviously, one of them will be the starter when Week 1 rolls around. Given what Mitchell has already done to earn co-starter status, he could be on the way to sending Pierce to the second team.