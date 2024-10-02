After 18-of-18 night, Jared Goff named NFC offensive player of the week

Lions quarterback Jared Goff put together one of his best performances on Monday night and now he’s been recognized for it.

Goff has been named NFC offensive player of the week.

Goff did not have an incompletion in the 42-29 victory over the Seahawks, finishing 18-of-18 for 292 yards with two touchdowns. He also caught the first touchdown of his career — a 7-yard pass from Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Through four games, Goff has completed 71 percent of his passes for 1,015 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions.

This is Goff’s sixth career player of the week award. He won it three times with the Rams from 2017-2019 and has now won it three times with the Lions since 2021.

Detroit is on its bye in Week 5.