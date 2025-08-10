After a hold-in, it’s important to get the player properly acclimated

For a player who hopes to get a new contract, a hold-in protects him from getting injured before he can get paid.

And while shifting the injury risk to the team is very important to the player, there’s another significant consideration for both the player and the team after the hold-in ends.

The overriding goal is to not get injured at all, obviously. As one league source recently explained it to PFT, there is some data to support the idea that injuries are more likely to happen after a hold-in, if the players returns to full duty without a proper acclimation period.

As the source said, the data “should not be dismissed.”

That puts the onus on everyone involved to make sure that, once a hold-in ends, the team and the player are being smart about what he does and when he does it.

In the case of Chargers tackle Rashawn Slater, his torn patellar tendon happened not long after he got the second contract he had earned. But there is, we’re told, at least a question as to whether he was doing too much, too soon.

Basically, the player’s mindset shouldn’t be, “I got my deal and I’m ready to go.” The team needs to be aware of that, too.

With several players throughout the league currently holding in, it’s important to remember that.

Specifically, it will be a factor for Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin, Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson, Bills running back James Cook, Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward, and any other players who may be practicing less or not at all while contract negotiations continue.

Yes, Slater got his contract. That’s good. Tearing a patellar tendon and missing all of 2025 is definitely not, for him or for the Chargers.

It’s something to watch with all hold-ins, now and in the future.