After belated firing of Trent Baalke, what’s next for the Jaguars?

Some would say it was better late than never, but it was still late.

As the coaching carousel spun, multiple candidates were cool to the idea of joining forces with Jaguars G.M. Trent Baalke. And while that was confirmed, implicitly, by the belated firing of Baalke, it comes after candidates who might have been interested in the job (like Ben Johnson and Liam Coen) went in different directions.

So what’s next? It’s possible Coen will change his mind. New contract or not, he could still leave to become the head coach of another team.

The Jaguars also have interviewed Aaron Glenn (now the Jets head coach), former Jets coach Robert Saleh, Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

The Jaguars have scheduled second interviews with Saleh and Graham.

The question becomes whether hitting the reset button will expand the search. Others who might not have been interested before could be interested now. Maybe even Bill Belichick will be interested, especially since he can now run the show with consigliere Mike Lombardi in tow.

Make no mistake about it — the Jaguars made a huge mistake by not cleaning house. Shad Khan has owned the team for more than a decade; he knew or should have known that Baalke would be an impediment.

But at least he’s trying to rectify it, and it will be interesting to see whether the clean slate causes the Jaguars to take their coaching search in an entirely different direction.