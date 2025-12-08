After Chiefs fail on fourth down, Dare Ogunbowale gives Texans 17-10 fourth-quarter lead

Sometimes go-ahead touchdowns come from unlikely sources.

The Texans capitalized on getting the ball in Chiefs territory following a questionable — at best — fourth-down decision by Andy Reid with a 5-yard touchdown by running back Dare Ogunbowale.

Houston had not scored since 9:24 in the second quarter and was struggling mightily against Kansas City’s aggressive defense in the second half. But Reid elected to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the Chiefs’ own 31-yard line instead of punt. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was pressured right away and fired an incomplete pass over the middle to Rashee Rice.

After that, the Texans were able to take advantage of the great field position to take a seven-point lead.

Woody Marks was shaken up on an 8-yard run down to Kansas City’s 5-yard line. With Nick Chubb already ruled out with a rib injury, that left Dare Ogunbowale to handle the running duties, which he did to the tune of his first touchdown run since 2022.

Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie has also been downgraded to out with a knee injury.