nbc_pftpm_officiating_251205.jpg
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens 'seemed a little disengaged' against Lions

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre'von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
After Chiefs fail on fourth down, Dare Ogunbowale gives Texans 17-10 fourth-quarter lead

  
Published December 7, 2025 11:12 PM

Sometimes go-ahead touchdowns come from unlikely sources.

The Texans capitalized on getting the ball in Chiefs territory following a questionable — at best — fourth-down decision by Andy Reid with a 5-yard touchdown by running back Dare Ogunbowale.

Houston had not scored since 9:24 in the second quarter and was struggling mightily against Kansas City’s aggressive defense in the second half. But Reid elected to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the Chiefs’ own 31-yard line instead of punt. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was pressured right away and fired an incomplete pass over the middle to Rashee Rice.

After that, the Texans were able to take advantage of the great field position to take a seven-point lead.

Woody Marks was shaken up on an 8-yard run down to Kansas City’s 5-yard line. With Nick Chubb already ruled out with a rib injury, that left Dare Ogunbowale to handle the running duties, which he did to the tune of his first touchdown run since 2022.

Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie has also been downgraded to out with a knee injury.