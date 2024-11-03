 Skip navigation
After learning of demotion, Tyrique Stevenson removed himself from practice

  
Published November 3, 2024 01:35 PM

The rough week for Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson continues.

Last Sunday, he was taunting Commanders fans before, and during, the Hail Mary play that turn a Chicago win into a loss. This Sunday, he won’t start against the Cardinals.

On Wednesday, he didn’t react well to finding out he’d been demoted.

Jay Glazer of Fox reports that Stevenson pulled himself out of practice once he learned he’d been pulled from the starting lineup. As Glazer explained, it didn’t go over well in the locker room.

We’ll see how it goes today for Stevenson. He’ll play, but he won’t start. And he’ll need to play well to undo the damage of the past week.