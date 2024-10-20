 Skip navigation
After Lions failed fake punt, Aaron Jones 34-yard TD gives Vikings 7-0 lead

  
October 20, 2024

The Lions got a little too aggressive early against the Vikings and Minnesota has taken advantage of it.

After a failed Detroit fake punt, Vikings running back Aaron Jones took a handoff 34 yards to the end zone, giving Minnesota a 7-0 lead.

The Lions had moved backward on their opening drive, with a holding penalty making it second-and-17. Then quarterback Jared Goff took a sack to make it third-and-26.

David Montgomery put the Lions closer to the first-down marker on his third-down catch, but still left Detroit with fourth-and-7. That’s when the Lions got too aggressive, with a fake punt directly snapped to linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin. It looked like he might have an option to pitch it to a teammate, but Minnesota was ready for the fake and took Reeves-Maybin down for just a 1-yard gain — leaving him well short of the sticks.

On Minnesota’s second play from scrimmage, Jones took a handoff to the left and went untouched 34 yards to the end zone. It was the veteran running back’s second touchdown of the year and first since the season-opening victory over the Giants.