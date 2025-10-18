After mini-bye, will Eagles’ offense perform any better?

They lost two games only five days apart. Following the Thursday night upset against the Giants, the Eagles had extra time to get ready for their Week 7 visit to Minnesota.

The overriding question is whether the Philly offense will perform any better than it has, as the team tries to avoid losing three in a row.

Through six weeks, the Eagles are averaging 275.4 yards. That’s 30th in the league, ahead of only the Bengals and the Titans. (Cincinnati’s 470 yards on Thursday night bumped the Bengals’ average from 268.7 to 297.5, dropping Philly to No. 31 in per-game average.)

It’s also the lowest offensive output for a defending Super Bowl champion since 1987, when the Giants started 1-5 during a season that included three games with replacement players.

So what do the Eagles need to do?

“I think it’s just — we’ve got to win games,” running back Saquon Barkley said Friday, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com. That echoes advice given by Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy before the Thursday night loss to the Giants.

“Some games, we’re a run-first team,” Barkley said. “Some games might be airing it out. Just got to get back to the conversation of, what is winning football supposed to be like? That’s the Eagles [having] more points than the other team in the end. I feel like we’ve lost sight of that. The city’s lost sight of that. We got to get back to that. We have a lot of things to fix, but I felt better being 4-0 rather than when we lost two in a row.”

The offense hasn’t looked great in any of the games. There have been spurts, like the second half against the Rams, the first half against the Buccaneers, and the first half and opening drive of the third quarter against the Broncos. Overall, it’s been far from ideal.

Barkley, who had 2,283 total yards in 2024 (142.7 yards per game), has yet to generate more than 100 yards from scrimmage in any game this season.

Likewise, quarterback Jalen Hurts has gone 22 straight starts (including playoffs) without throwing for 300 or more passing yards in a game.

It’s the third straight year in which the Eagles have encountered adversity. In 2023, it broke the wrong way. In 2024, it broke the right way. The next chance for the offense to break out of its current funk comes in little more than 24 hours.