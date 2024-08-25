 Skip navigation
After preseason finale, Jerry Jones had nothing to say about CeeDee Lamb

  
August 25, 2024

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones always has something to say, on just about any topic. After Saturday’s preseason finale against the Chargers, Jones had nothing to say about holdout receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Asked by reporters if there’s any news on Lamb, Jones said: “I don’t have any updates, but we are near the season starting.”

Asked if he has seen Lamb or his representatives: “Listen, we’ve got a lot of things to talk about. I’m only talking about who’s here.”

On whether a deal will be done before the season starts: “I don’t even know what that is as far as opinion, OK?”

Previously, the talking point was that Jones felt no urgency to get the deal done. With two weeks to go until the regular-season opener at Cleveland, it’s time to start feeling some urgency to wrap this thing up.