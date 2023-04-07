 Skip navigation
Aggravated menacing charge against Joe Mixon has been refiled

  
Published April 7, 2023 08:06 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the Bengals’ move to sign Orlando Brown to a four-year deal, where he’ll play left tackle, and outline what this means for Joe Mixon.

In early February, a misdemeanor aggravated menacing charge was filed against Bengals running back Joe Mixon.

A day later, the charge was dismissed with the caveat that it could be refiled .

That has now happened.

The Cincinnati police department announced on Friday that a first-degree misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing has been refiled against Mixon.

“This decision was reached following the discovery of new evidence during the investigative process,” the Cincinnati police department’s statement reads. “To preserve a fair and impartial judicial process for all parties involved, no investigatory details or evidence will be disclosed outside of official court proceedings.”

The Bengals issued a statement in response to the charge.

“The Club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon,” the Bengals said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “The Club is monitoring the situation and will not comment further at this time .”

In addition to any legal matters, the situation could result in scrutiny and potential punishment from the league office under the Personal Conduct Policy.