Ahkello Witherspoon agrees to terms with Rams

The Rams have agreed to terms with cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, Jordan Schultz of theScore.com reports.

Witherspoon, 28, spent the past two seasons with the Steelers. He played only four games last season because of hamstring issues, totaling 20 tackles, an interception and two passes defensed.

Witherspoon entered the league as a third-round pick of the 49ers in 2017 and spent four seasons in San Francisco before two in Pittsburgh. He has started 40 of the 60 games played and has totaled 152 tackles, eight interceptions and 35 passes defensed.

The Rams have lost several players in their secondary this offseason, including Jalen Ramsey and David Long. Cobie Durant and Robert Rochell are among the top remaining cornerbacks, with rookie draft pick Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson expected to contribute.