Aidan Hutchinson favored to win both comeback player and defensive player of the year

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was the betting favorite to win the NFL’s defensive player of the year award before his 2024 season was cut short by a leg injury. And now Hutchinson is the favorite to win that award and another in 2025.

Hutchinson is currently the betting favorite to win both defensive player of the year and comeback player of the year, via the odds at DraftKings.com.

Hutchinson’s defensive player of the year odds of +650 put him just ahead of Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who are all at +700. Garrett has asked the Browns to trade him, and Hutchinson says he and Garrett have talked about the possibility of playing together on the Lions.

Hutchinson’s comeback player of the year odds of +200 put him ahead of 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey at +300, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at +350, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence at +400 and Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy at +750.

If Hutchinson gets healthy, stays healthy, and plays like he was playing early last season, he could pick up two major awards at the 2026 NFL Honors. And if Hutchinson has a big year, he may not be at NFL Honors, because the Lions may be preparing to play in the Super Bowl.