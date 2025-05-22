 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jimirsayv2_250522.jpg
Paying tribute to Jim Irsay, who died at 65
nbc_pft_hardknocks_250522.jpg
‘Hard Knocks’ to feature Buffalo Bills, NFC East
nbc_pft_tonydungy_250522v2.jpg
Dungy opens up about his favorite Irsay memories

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jimirsayv2_250522.jpg
Paying tribute to Jim Irsay, who died at 65
nbc_pft_hardknocks_250522.jpg
‘Hard Knocks’ to feature Buffalo Bills, NFC East
nbc_pft_tonydungy_250522v2.jpg
Dungy opens up about his favorite Irsay memories

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aidan Hutchinson: I’m fully cleared

  
Published May 22, 2025 12:39 PM

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson said something during his Thursday press conference that should create a lot of smiles around the Detroit area.

Hutchinson has been recovering from last year’s broken tibia and fibula for some time and there have been plenty of good reports on his progress, including a recent one from defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard about how good Hutchinson has looked in the team’s offseason workouts. On Thursday, Hutchinson gave the last update on his rehab.

“I’m fully cleared. . . . I’m rolling with the boys now and it feels like I’m back to being myself again,” Hutchinson said. “I’m really looking forward to the season. I think this is the most excited I’ve been for OTAs in my life. This is the biggest hiatus I’ve had without playing ball so I’m pumped.”

Coming off an injury isn’t always an ideal time to talk about a contract extension, but Hutchinson’s play in his two full seasons may have landed him one if the NFL allowed players to negotiate new deals that early in their careers. He became eligible for one this offseason and that should be a leading topic of conversation now that his health is out of the spotlight.