Aidan Hutchinson: I’m fully cleared

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson said something during his Thursday press conference that should create a lot of smiles around the Detroit area.

Hutchinson has been recovering from last year’s broken tibia and fibula for some time and there have been plenty of good reports on his progress, including a recent one from defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard about how good Hutchinson has looked in the team’s offseason workouts. On Thursday, Hutchinson gave the last update on his rehab.

“I’m fully cleared. . . . I’m rolling with the boys now and it feels like I’m back to being myself again,” Hutchinson said. “I’m really looking forward to the season. I think this is the most excited I’ve been for OTAs in my life. This is the biggest hiatus I’ve had without playing ball so I’m pumped.”

Coming off an injury isn’t always an ideal time to talk about a contract extension, but Hutchinson’s play in his two full seasons may have landed him one if the NFL allowed players to negotiate new deals that early in their careers. He became eligible for one this offseason and that should be a leading topic of conversation now that his health is out of the spotlight.