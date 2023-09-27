Aidan Hutchinson named NFC defensive player of the week

Aidan Hutchinson has looked the part since the Lions selected him at No. 2 overall last year.

After a strong performance in last Sunday’s victory over the Falcons, Hutchinson has been named NFC defensive player of the week.

Hutchinson recorded 2.0 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and two passes defensed in the contest. According to the league, he’s the first player to produce that stat line in a single game since J.J. Watt did it in 2015.

It’s Hutchinson’s second career player of the week award, as he earned the honor in Week 11 last season.

Through three games, Hutchinson has 10 total tackles with 2.0 sacks, four QB hits, a tackle for loss, and three passes defensed.

Hutchinson and the Lions will get to show what they can do on a national stage tomorrow night as they take on the Packers in Green Bay.