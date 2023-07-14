AJ Dillon: Everyone would run through a wall for Jordan Love

Jordan Love is in his first season as the Packers starting quarterback, but he’s not in his first year with the team and running back AJ Dillon believes that has made a difference in how the team has responded to him this offseason.

Dillon and Love were both part of the team’s 2020 draft class and Dillon noted on SiriusXM NFL Radio that there has already been “a couple of times throughout his career already where he’s had to step up and he’s had to play” when Aaron Rodgers was out of the lineup. There were ups and downs in those performances, but they’ve given his teammates exposure to him and Dillon said “people trust him” because “it’s not like some new guy who just popped up calling the shots.”

“I think he definitely has all the intangibles,” Dillon said. “He’s earned the trust of the locker room. Guys respect him. Guys wanna play for him. Guys wanna help him as much as they wanna help themselves. Nothing’s perfect in football, everybody knows that. I think he’s got a lot of support. Everybody would run through a wall for him.”

Having the support of the entire team is obviously important for Love as he moves into the 2023 season, but it doesn’t guarantee he’ll produce and all the support in the world won’t help the Packers reach their goals if Love comes up short.